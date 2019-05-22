The four-year civil war in Libya has transformed into a very broadly defined war as the two rival factions increasingly bring oil and money supplies into the firing line of their battle for power.

Khalifa Haftar, chief of the eastern-based forces, who are backed by the US and Saudi Arabia, is putting pressure on Tripoli-based state oil firm NOC to limit its operations.

In response, the internationally-recognised government in Tripoli is limiting Haftar’s access to hard currency.

In its latest report, the International Crisis Group warns that the dangerous game of tanks and banks fuels the deadly conflict in the country.

In April, the Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya enforced restrictions on the eastern state-owned banks, which cover 30 percent of Libya’s total commercial banking activities.

Right before their offensive on Tripoli, the move aimed to restrain the eastern government’s ability to pay its employees and security forces.

Also, it aimed to weaken Haftar’s militias, as although his main foreign backers - Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - have provided heavy equipment, they have been reluctant to provide cash.

The report argues that the restrictions on banking “could, in turn, prompt Haftar to cut oil exports from areas he controls and ignite an economic war”.