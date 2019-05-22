Militant group Al Shabab exploded a suicide car bomb and killed at least nine people, including Somalia’s former foreign minister, near the presidential palace in the capital on Wednesday, police said.

Former foreign minister Hussein Elabe Fahiye, who was an advisor to the current president, was among those killed in the blast.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein told The Associated Press news agency another 13 people were wounded and most of the casualties were soldiers.

Al Shabab said in a statement it had targeted a convoy escorting officials and lawmakers heading to the presidential palace.

"A car bomb blast struck at a checkpoint near Daljirka; there are some casualties including members of the security forces," said security official Abdukadir Ahmed after the attack in the south of the city.

'This is terrible'