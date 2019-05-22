Last week, the Middle East faced the abyss as tensions between the United States and its enduring nemesis Iran, threatened to spiral into a war with global connotations.

The heat from the potential conflict may fade, but the standoff between regional adversaries Saudi Arabia and Iran is not going away anytime soon. So after eight years of a horrifying civil war, when Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad says the country needs US$400 billion to rebuild the war-ravaged country, he knows Syria will remain the stomping ground of regional rivalries for some time to come.

The scale of Syria’s reconstruction is sensational enough to make potential donors sit-up, but the reality of dealing with a corrupt and predatory regime makes it an almost certain poisoned chalice. Or does it?

Eight years in, Assad has not only demonstrated he is a consummate survivor, but the person who will preside over the country’s enormous reconstruction efforts. No wonder former arch enemies are jostling to re-embrace Assad, in what may be one of the greatest political comebacks in recent memory.

Still, it is not just about the man. Syria is geopolitically important to Iran, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. In the broader battle for regional supremacy the political struggle over Syria is probably just beginning. But the price of rebuilding the country pales in comparison with the humanitarian cost.

By the end of 2018, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights estimated up to 560,000 people had been killed in the conflict since March 2011. Rebuilding Syria should offer hope to returning Syrian citizens, but Assad’s contemptible treatment of his population and a total breakdown in law and order suggests a bleak future.

This year’s Syria’s budget is a paltry $9 billion with just over $1 billion earmarked for reconstruction. Crucially, Western governments, including the UK and US, have ruled out participating in Syria’s reconstruction with Assad still in power.

The threat of US and EU sanctions narrows potential countries who possess the financial resources to underwrite colossal reconstruction costs, but the beauty parade has already begun.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates actively supported Syrian rebels fighting to overthrow Assad during the conflict, but gradually are seeking reengagement. Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi hosted a high-level UAE-Syrian private sector forum, something unimaginable a year ago. The UAE has also reopened its embassy in Damascus. Both Saudi Arabia and UAE want to contain Iran’s regional ambitions, and Syria is at front and centre of the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy.