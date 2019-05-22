More than 427 million people within the European Union (EU) will head to the polls between May 23 and 26 to vote in parliamentary elections, however, as in previous years a low turnout could mar the election, in 2014, the voter turnout was 43 percent, a historic low.

The last EU parliamentary elections were held in 2014, before the EU migrant ‘crisis’ engulfed the continent and before Brexit and US President Donald Trump were even on the political horizon. Since then the EU has faced a series of political, economic and social upheavals which have upended national politics. Now it could upend EU-wide politics.

A surge in far-right parties has meant that in Italy the nationalist Northern League formed a populist coalition and in Austria, up until this weekend when the far-right alliance collapsed, they formed part of a coalition government. Whereas in Germany, the far right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is the largest opposition party.

The EU parliament has been ruled by an alliance between the centre-right European People's Party and the centre-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats. According to recent polling, the alliance could lose its majority and right-wing parties are set to capitalise on this weakness.

So where is the nationalist far-right strongest in Europe?

Italy

By far the most significant right wing-populist government in the EU is in Italy. The Five Star Movement, alongside its coalition partner, the Northern League, commanded more than 60 percent of the vote.

The coalition government, created in June 2018, brought together a strange coalition between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement led by Luigi Di Maio and the Northern League.

Matteo Salvini, in particular, has attempted to emerge as a dominant figure among far-right nationalists in Europe, aiming to bring together disparate nationalist parties under an umbrella.

Ahead of the EU parliamentary elections, 13 far-right nationalist parties came together in Milan, Italy. With the populist wind sweeping Europe, Salvini and his allies are hoping their newly-created EU parliamentary grouping Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF), will become the third largest bloc.

The Northern League has found common cause with Austria's Freedom Party, Marie Le Pen’s National Rally party in France, Belgium's Vlaams Belang and the Netherlands' Party for Freedom, whose head Geert Wilders is known for his anti-Muslim statements.

The Northern League has in the past expressed eurosceptic (scepticism towards the wider EU project) positions and has chafed under Brussels’ desire for an ever closer union, something the party and other like-minded nationalists around Europe share.

Spain

Long considered an outlier amongst European nations for its lack of populist and nationalist parties, Spain more recently decided to give nationalism a chance.

On April 28, the far-right Vox Party, emerged into the Spanish political scene capturing more than 10 percent of the national vote, previously having only won 0.2 percent of the vote.

Vox has attempted to portray itself as defending the integrity of the Spanish state in light of Catalan separatist attempts in October 2017. It has argued that the other Spanish parties have not been strong enough in standing up for Spain in the face of Catalonia's push for independence.

The Andalusian regional elections in December 2018 foreshadowed the party’s emergence, with the party gaining a foothold in the regional parliament. Andalusia has become an important entry point for African migration into Europe, and the party has promised that it would take a harsh line against migrants, including deporting those who have come from conflict zones.

Germany

The far right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has emerged as one of the most important political actors in Germany. The party was founded in 2013 in opposition to Germany’s financial support of Eurozone states and more broadly has taken a critical position vis-a-vis the EU, declaring that any further pooling of sovereignty with the EU would need to go to a national referendum.

In 2017, only four years after its founding, the party made a breakthrough in the German federal parliament gaining 91 seats, or 12.6 percent of the vote - an extraordinary achievement for a party that had not previously run for parliament.

The AfD is currently the largest opposition party in the German parliament.

The AfD has also capitalised on Angela Merkel's so-called ‘open door policy’ in which hundreds of thousands of immigrants, mainly from Syria, rushed into the EU. The AfD has argued that this flood of migrants has been dangerous for the future of Germany, in particular, the preservation of national identity. On the back of this the party also regularly espouses anti-Muslim rhetoric in a bid to rally its voters.