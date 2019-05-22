Turkey decided to reduce by half the additional duties levied on 22 products originating in the US in a reciprocal move.

"With this decision, duties levied on [aforementioned] US originating products will be reduced from $521.2 million to $260.6 million," Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Wednesday.

The move comes after the US government announced it decreased tariffs on Turkish iron and steel imports to 25 percent from 50 percent last week.

The list of products includes rice, alcoholic beverages, cosmetic products, and some motor vehicles.

Turkey will continue to work on eradicating all obstacles to bilateral trade and achieving bilateral trade volume target, she added.