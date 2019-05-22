Turkey will not evacuate its military observation post in northern Syria's Idlib, the last opposition and rebel stronghold in the region, after a suspected Syrian regime attack this month, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Turkish news outlet Anadolu Agency has reported that Syrian regime forces have carried out at least three attacks near a Turkish observation post in the Idlib de-escalation zone, one of 12 posts set up under an agreement between Turkey, Russia and Iran last May.

"Evacuating the observation post in Idlib after the regime's attack is definitely not happening, it won't happen anywhere," Akar told reporters late on Tuesday.

"The Turkish Armed Forces will not retreat from where it is located."

More than three million people live in Idlib and surrounding areas, including many who fled regime advances in other parts of Syria in recent years.

At least 180,000 people have fled an upsurge in violence in north-west Syria, and regime bombings have killed dozens during the past three weeks.

Since last year, the region has been partly shielded in a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey, but much of the recent fighting has hit that buffer zone.

The possibility of an Idlib offensive has drawn warnings of yet another humanitarian catastrophe, with the United Nations warning that up to 2.5 million people could flee toward the Turkish border in such a scenario.

"The regime is doing its best to disrupt the status quo, using barrel bombs, land offensives and air bombings," Akar said, adding that 300,000 people had been displaced due to the conflict in the past month.

Akar said the beginning of a "new tragedy" had been prevented and he had discussed preventing a new wave of migrants into Turkey with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu.

Latest on S-400, F-35 talks with the US

Turkish military personnel are currently receiving training in Russia for the use of the S-400 air defence system.

"We’ve sent personnel to Russia for S-400 training that will begin in the coming days and will span the following months," Hulusi Akar said.

"We need to set up an air defence system to protect our 82 million people and our country," Akar added, stressing that Turkey was under threat of air and missile attacks from Syrian borders.

Underlining that the S-400 systems only had defence capabilities, he said "no one should be bothered" by their use by Turkey.

Akar also said he sees an improvement in talks with the United States over the purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems and US F-35 fighter jets, but added that Ankara was also preparing for potential US sanctions.

Turkey and the United States are at odds over Ankara's decision to buy the S-400s, which the US says cannot be integrated into NATO systems.

Washington says the move would jeopardise Ankara's role in building Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, which it says would be compromised by the S-400s.