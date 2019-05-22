BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Chinese ambassador blames US for breaking trade deal
Ambassador Cui Tiankai slammed the White House move to ban the transfer or sale of US technology to Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
Chinese ambassador blames US for breaking trade deal
China's Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai (L) listens as US Ambassador to China Max Baucus takes notes while Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a US-China business roundtable in Seattle, US September 23, 2015. / AP
By Nurdan Erdogan
May 22, 2019

China's ambassador to the United States said in an interview on May 21 with Fox News that Washington repeatedly "changed its mind overnight" and sunk deals that could have ended the two countries' trade war.

Ambassador Cui Tiankai also slammed as "politically motivated" the White House's move to ban the transfer or sale of US technology to Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

"We are very worried. Such actions will really undermine people's confidence in the normal function of the market," Tiankai told Fox.

Washington has long suspected deep links between Huawei and the Chinese military, and its moves against the company came amid the churning trade dispute.

After a six month ceasefire, the standoff erupted anew on May 10 when the United States increased punitive duties on $200 billion in Chinese imports after talks in Washington collapsed.

RECOMMENDED

Beijing followed suit three days later, saying it would raise tariffs on $60 billion in US exports starting on June 1.

In the interview, Tiankai said the administration of President Donald Trump was to blame for the failure to reach an agreement.

"If you review the process of trade talks between us over the last year or so, it's quite clear it is the US side that more than once changed its mind overnight and broke the tentative deal already reached," Tiankai said.

"China remains ready to continue our talks with our American colleagues to reach a conclusion. Our door is still open," he added.

US officials this week, however, issued a 90-day reprieve on the ban on dealing with Huawei, saying breathing space is needed to avoid huge disruption.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant