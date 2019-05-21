North Korea stepped up its campaign on Tuesday for the United States to return a seized cargo ship belonging to Pyongyang, warning Washington that it had violated its sovereignty in a move that could affect "future developments" between the countries.

North Korea's UN Ambassador Kim Song held a rare news conference at the United Nations in New York to demand the immediate return of the ship, which the United States said earlier this month it had seized over accusations it was used for coal shipments in violation of US and UN sanctions.

"The United States should deliberate and think over the consequences its outrageous act might have on the future developments. Also the United States must return our cargo ship without delay," Kim said.

"We regard it as part of our territory where our sovereignty is fully exercised."

He said the seizure of the ship, known as the "Wise Honest," defied the spirit of a statement by US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after their first meeting in Singapore in June 2018.

They pledged to build new ties between their countries and work toward North Korea's denuclearisation.

The US Justice Department earlier this month said the ship was seized and impounded to American Samoa. The vessel was first detained by Indonesia in April 2018.

A second meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un in Hanoi broke down in February. With talks on denuclearisation stalled, North Korea went ahead with more weapons tests this month.