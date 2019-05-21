Turkey on Tuesday remembered the deportation of the Circassians 155 years ago from their homeland in the Caucasus by the Russian Empire.

The Circassians, a predominantly Muslim people, suffered greatly under the Russians and were subjected to ethnic cleansing.

A war in 1864 near the Black Sea port city of Sochi resulted in a defeat for the Circassians and saw the empire invade all of Caucasia, a region extending from the eastern Black Sea to the Caspian Sea.

Nearly 1.5 million Circassians were expelled from the region to the east of the Black Sea when it was overrun by Russia in 1864. Some 400,000-500,000 are believed to have died.

Most of the Circassian exiles were absorbed into the Ottoman Empire, settling as far away as present-day Jordan.

Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun commemorated those who lost their lives in this painful incident.

Altun stressed that Turkey shares the pain of their Circassian brothers.

"The suffering of the Circassian exiles, a black mark on human history, has not been forgotten, even though it has been 155 years," Altun said.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy also marked the date of May 21, 1864, and said: "the pain of this tragedy is still alive, even today."