A state legislator in the northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and at least 10 others were killed on Tuesday in an attack by suspected separatist militants, officials said.

The attack follows the end of India's typically violent general elections on Sunday, as well as state assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh – which borders China, Myanmar and Bhutan.

Lawmaker Tirong Aboh and some family members were killed when insurgents opened fire on their convoy of vehicles in the Tirap district of the state, police said.

Kiren Rijiju, Indian minister of state of home affairs, confirmed the number of killed to be 11.

"I'm shocked and saddened by the brutal attack and tragic killing of... Tirong Aboh of Arunachal Pradesh, his family including 11 people," he tweeted.

"Strongest possible action will be taken against those responsible for such dastardly attack," he added.

A top officer told AFP on condition of anonymity that reinforcements had been rushed to the area.

As in previous years, the general elections have been rocked by violence. On May 1, some 15 troops and their driver were killed by Maoist rebels in the western state of Maharashtra.

A grenade attack in Guwahati, capital of the northeastern state of Assam, injured 12 people, officials said.

A local separatist group, the United Liberation Front of Asom, claimed responsibility.

National People's Party president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also took to Twitter to condemn the attack and urged an intervention from the Prime Minister's Office.