On May 2, US food tech company Beyond Meat went public to a stunning reception. By the close of the first day of trading, its share price had surged by a 163 percent – the best debut session of any IPO in over a decade.

Among Beyond Meat’s portfolio of revolutionary plant-based products is its flagship The Beyond Burger, which is designed to look, cook, and taste like ground beef. While it became the first plant-based meat company to go public, it certainly won’t be the last.

New technologies have sparked investment in the food space in recent years, driving over $7.5 billion in venture capital in 2018. The market for alternative meat products has captured the attention of venture capitalists, who see its potential to disrupt the $200 billion global meat industry.

Burgeoning consumer demand indicates meat substitutes are primed more than ever to go mainstream and the industry has taken notice: Big Food conglomerates are jumping onboard, as is Nestle and Burger King.

Whatever one’s ethical stance on meat is, its mass production is environmentally devastating. With advances in food science, meat tech companies’ solution is to engineer convincing and cruelty-free alternatives.

Will it usher us toward a post-meat future?

Greening our p(a)lates

One only needs to consider the costs associated with the meat and dairy industry to understand what has driven appetite for its replacement.

The link of meat to obesity, high carcinogen rates, and concern over antibiotic resistance encompass rising public health risks. Along with a resurgence in animal welfare campaigns, there is a growing recognition of the emotional, cognitive, and social complexity of nonhuman animals.

Perhaps the most significant factor is factory farming. Animal agriculture is the second largest greenhouse emissions contributor and the leading cause of biodiversity loss and wildlife extinction. The scale of the slaughter is staggering: tens of billions of livestock are killed annually by the global farming industry.

Studies have concluded that eliminating meat and dairy consumption is the single biggest way to reduce environmental impact. That future governments will consider subsidies for healthier foods and a meat tax appears inevitable on the current trajectory.

It isn’t surprising then that The Economist declared 2019 “the year of the vegan” and forecasts a plant-based future. But does everyone have to go vegan to save the planet?

Meat without murder

For millions, eating meat is culturally ingrained and will remain so for the foreseeable future. It has also been gendered: Carol Adams explored the intersection of meat and masculinity in The Sexual Politics of Meat, where she details how the relationship between meat, patriarchy and the media manufactured it as a symbol of masculinity to boost sales.