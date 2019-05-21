Some Colombian farmers are feeding cows a new, innovative diet so they emit less gases.

As part of the environmentally-friendly project, cows are fed with high protein plants and flowers. As well as decreasing gas emissions, the aim is to increase woodlands and bushes and also help farmers generate more milk and increase forestry areas, which also prevents land erosion and enriches the soil for better farming.

Changing cow diets from plain grass to plants and flowers ensures they pass less gas, which mostly contains methane, a greenhouse gas and one of the biggest contributors to climate change.

At least 4,000 Colombian farmers, representing one percent of the country’s cattle ranchers, have received foreign aid to transform their farmlands into woodlands.

The executors of another project launched by a US-based agricultural company also believes that if farmers use more seaweed for feeding their cows, the animals will release less gas.

Cows are held responsible for 18 percent of the total greenhouse gases worldwide, which is equivalent to the emissions caused by the entire transportation industry.