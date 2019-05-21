Hundreds of members of the US Congress signed a letter to President Donald Trump on Monday arguing that the United States should remain engaged with the conflict in Syria, saying they were "deeply concerned" about extremist groups in the country.

"As some of our closest allies in the region are being threatened, American leadership and support are as crucial as ever," said the letter, signed by nearly 400 of the 535 members of the House of Representatives and Senate.

Many US lawmakers, Trump's fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, have been deeply concerned about Syria policy since December when Trump confounded his own national security team and allies with a surprise decision to withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria.