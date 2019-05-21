WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libya's besieged capital gets water back after two days
The United Nations earlier said the water blockage was a possible war crime as the internationally-recognised government blamed the closure on forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar, who has been trying to capture Tripoli.
Libya's besieged capital gets water back after two days
A vehicle belonging to pro-government forces is seen after they retook control of Tripoli International Airport in Libya. April 8, 2019. / Reuters
May 21, 2019

Authorities say the Libyan capital, which has been under attack by commander Khalifa Haftar's forces since last month, has seen its water supplies resume two days after gunmen shut the pipes down, depriving over 2 million residents of water.

The interior ministry says the men on Sunday stormed the offices of a water distribution agency that runs a network of underground pipelines providing the capital and the region with water and shut it at gunpoint.

The ministry says the armed men demanded the internationally-recognised government release their leader Khalifa Ahnish's brother, jailed for belonging to an outlawed group.

The UN humanitarian coordinator, Maria Ribeiro, condemned the attack and said that such actions "may be considered war crimes."

The water distribution agency says water supplies to Tripoli resumed on Tuesday, without elaborating.

Meanwhile, Libya's state oil firm NOC is concerned about the country's lawlessness affecting the oil industry, it said on Tuesday.

RECOMMENDED

Equipment and machinery had been stolen at the headquarters at the NAGECO exploration firm, an NOC unit, it said in a statement. 

In another security incident a fuel truck was seized in southern Libya, it added.

Fighting in the battle for Tripoli has killed at least 510 people, forced 75,000 out of their homes, trapped thousands of migrants in detention centres, and flattened some southern suburbs.

It has also forced the closure of schools, split families on different sides of the front line, and brought power-cuts.

The conflict is one of the most serious flare-ups in years of chaos since the 2011 toppling of Muammar Gaddafi, and has sharpened Gulf divisions over Libya.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant