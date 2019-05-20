Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Monday that Ankara is going to create awareness about Turkey’s policies and theses in a series of panels in the US.

In a tweet, Altun said his office is launching a three-day campaign of panels "Turkey-US Relations: Same Origin/New Vision" from May 21-24 in line with Turkey’s understanding of effective global diplomacy.

The panels will be held at the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC and New York’s Harvard Club.