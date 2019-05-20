TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey launches anti-misinformation campaign in US
'Turkey-US Relations: Same Origin/New Vision' panels to be held in Washington and New York from May 21-24.
Turkey launches anti-misinformation campaign in US
Fahrettin Altun, Communications director to the Turkish Presidency. / TRTWorld
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
May 20, 2019

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Monday that Ankara is going to create awareness about Turkey’s policies and theses in a series of panels in the US.

In a tweet, Altun said his office is launching a three-day campaign of panels "Turkey-US Relations: Same Origin/New Vision" from May 21-24 in line with Turkey’s understanding of effective global diplomacy.

The panels will be held at the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC and New York’s Harvard Club. 

RECOMMENDED

"The panel we organise in DC, at the US House of Representatives holds special importance since members of the Congress will join."

"In our panel at Harvard Club in New York, we will host representatives from the academia, political think tanks, civil society and the media,” Altun said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant