Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline west of Riyadh on 14 May, demonstrating a significant development in the military capabilities of the fighting group that have since gone on to include intercepted missiles over Makkah and Jeddah yesterday.

In November 2017, the Houthis had claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile strike against Riyadh, a demonstration of the modern war-making capability. The latest drone attack, which flew more than 800km into Saudi territory, is further proof.

This drone attack also demonstrates the indirect ways in which Iranian proxies can strike back at American allies as the US deploys military forces to the region, while Tehran can claim plausible deniability. As Trump seeks a military spectacle of confronting Iran, this show of armed might has already resulted in unforeseen circumstances.

Drones in the age of post-modern warfare

The Houthis had successfully deployed a drone on 10 January to assassinate officers of the Saudi-led coalition at Al Anad airbase in Yemen, which was once the headquarters for US forces overseeing the drone war against Al Qaeda.

It is worth contextualising the latest Houthi drone attack within American history of drones.

In Arthur Holland Michel’s December 2015 article “A History of Violence ” forWired magazine, he writes of an event that occurred on 7 October 2001. A pilot sat in a trailer at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, remotely piloting a predator drone over Kandahar, more than 11,000 kilometres away.

The drone would occasionally shut down due to a power issue, which software engineers in California had to fix while the aircraft was still gliding in the air. The target was a truck parked outside a compound thought to be hiding Mullah Omar: “It was the first time a US drone had fired a weapon in combat. It was the first time a modern drone had ever killed a human being.”

In a previous article for TRT on the American military deployment to the Gulf over the last week, I used a definition of the “postmodern as the culture of the easy-edit, a time when science and technology allow us to change just about anything”.

The first drone attack in 2001 reveals aspects of the easy edit. It was coders in California that kept the drone over Afghanistan flying, editing the power issues on a computer monitor, while the pilot watched the target through a pixelated screen. Distances had been made relatively obsolete by the new technology, linking Virginia to California to Afghanistan, symbolising the globalisation of an aerial assassination.

This attack ushered in the drone wars and for a decade the US had a monopoly on drones, such as the “predator” and “reaper”, but over time, other actors in the Middle East would soon embrace this technology.

The Houthi drone attack