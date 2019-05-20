WORLD
Brexit Party's Nigel Farage doused with milkshake on campaign
Farage was the latest pro-Brexit British politician to be targeted with a milkshake in the run up to the European elections after similar protests against far-right UK Independence Party candidates Carl Benjamin and Tommy Robinson in recent weeks.
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures after being hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle, Britain on May 20, 2019. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
May 20, 2019

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Brexit Party, was doused in milkshake by a protester on Monday, the latest anti-EU figure to be targeted during campaigning for the European parliament elections.

Farage, one of the leading figures in the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, was covered in the milkshake at an event in the northern English city of Newcastle.

Shortly after addressing supporters he was hit by a shake thrown by a man in his early thirties, before being escorted away by aides and into a taxi, according to a witness.

Farage's newly-formed pro-Brexit party is predicted by opinion polls to win the most support in Britain at the elections later this week, promising to take the country out of the European Union without a deal.

In recent weeks, anti-EU, far-right UK Independence Party candidates Carl Benjamin and Tommy Robinson have also been targeted by milkshakes

Farage, a 55-year-old former commodities broker, played an instrumental role in persuading Britain's mainstream political parties to hold a referendum on leaving the European Union in 2016, and then convincing voters to back Brexit during the subsequent campaign.

Britain remains deeply divided over the issue and parliament has been unable to agree when, how or even if the country should leave the bloc.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
