It's been nearly two years since the Saudi-led blockade of Qatar and the blockading countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt have failed to achieve any of their objectives. They initially blamed Qatar for supporting terrorism and cut their diplomatic, economic and social ties with the tiny Gulf state in the hopes that they could make Qatar a Saudi vassal state.

In the beginning, Qatar's logistical supply chain and shipment routes suffered, the UAE expelled Qatari nationals, separating families, and flights originating from Qatar had to take the long route since Saudi Arabia and Egypt closed off their airspace to Qatar. However, these problems were overcome in quick time.

Over the years Qatar has been able to leverage its soft power diplomatically and after the 'Qatar Crisis', it has flexed its political and economic muscles to turn the situation in its favour and make the blockade nearly a non-issue.

New political and economic alliances

Qatar further developed its relations with Turkey, and over the last couple of years, ties between both countries reached new heights, and Ankara fast-tracked its support to Doha, developing further its militarily cooperation with the latter and supplying food shipments and other necessary supplies.

Later, this cooperation widened to the economic sector with more Qatari investments entering the Turkish market and vice versa.

Additionally, instead of denting Qatar’s relations with Iran, the blockade has led to a rapprochement between Doha and Tehran. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticised the siege and announced that Iranian air, ground and sea space are opened to Qatar. Subsequently, Iran sent food supplies and other resources to Qatar.

Later, Doha and Tehran entered an intense cooperation process through Qatar using Iranian airspace and shipping routes, while Iran boosted its trading with Qatar under the pressure of the impact of the US sanctions on its economy.

The blockading countries’ 13 demands to end the siege included cutting ties with Iran and the closure of the Turkish military base. In contrast, Qatar improved its ties with Turkey and Iran and the blockade has not managed to further isolate Qatar, or Iran for that matter.

Timely moves in the energy sector

Qatar, over the last year, has focused on boosting its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.