Air strikes by Syrian regime ally Russia have killed 10 civilians including five children in a northwestern millitant bastion, a monitor said Monday, hours after Moscow announced a ceasefire there.

The Idlib region controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is supposed to be protected from a regime offensive by a September buffer zone deal, but regime and Russian bombardment has increased there since late April.

The Observatory said Russian air strikes overnight killed five children, four women, and one man in the town of Kafranbel in Idlib province.

The air strikes hit near a hospital in the town, knocking it out of service, the Britain-based monitor said.

An AFP correspondent saw five homes on the edges on the town that were destroyed or damaged after the strikes.

Survivors picked through the debris to save the belongings they could, the reporter said, while a young man covered in dust from head to toe leant against a wall, shell-shocked after his father was killed.

Umm Wasel narrowly missed the air strike on her home after relatives invited her over to break her daily fast of the Islamic month of Ramadan with them.

"I came back at night to find my home devastated," said the 72-year-old, dressed in a long red robe and a black scarf covering her hair. People had thought I was under the rubble", she said.