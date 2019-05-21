The US government's temporary easing of trade restrictions on Huawei Technologies bears little meaning on the company as the Chinese firm has made preparations, Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei told state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday in an interview.

He said that Huawei's 5G would not be affected and predicted that no other parties would be able to catch up with the company in 5G technology in the next 2-3 years.

"The current practice of US politicians underestimates our strength," Ren said, adding that the company has a stockpile of chips and "can't be isolated" from the world.

US eases some restrictions on Huawei

The US government on Monday eased some restrictions imposed last week on China's Huawei, a sign of how the prohibitions on the telecommunications company may have far-reaching and unintended consequences.

The US Commerce Department will allow Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to purchase American-made goods in order to maintain existing networks and provide software updates to existing Huawei handsets.

The company is still prohibited from buying American parts and components to manufacture new products without license approvals that likely will be denied.

The roll back, which is in effect for 90 days, suggests changes to Huawei's supply chain may have immediate, far-reaching and unexpected consequences.

"It appears the intention is to limit unintended impacts on third parties who use Huawei equipment or systems," said Washington lawyer Kevin Wolf, a former Commerce Department official. "It seems they're trying to prevent network blackouts."

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Huawei to continue support for smartphones and tablets

Earlier, Huawei said it would continue to provide security updates and services for its smartphones and tablets after Google said it would comply with an order barring the Chinese company from updates to its Android operating system.

"We have made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world," a spokesman said on Monday.

"Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally.

"We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally," he added.

Google is assuring users of Huawei smartphones the American company's basic services will work on them following US government restrictions on doing business with the Chinese tech giant.

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., said Monday it is complying with and "reviewing the implications" of the requirement for export licenses for technology sales to Huawei Technologies Ltd.

Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist

Alphabet Inc’s Google said it was suspending business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services except those publicly available via open source licensing, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday, in a blow to the Chinese technology company that the US government has sought to blacklist around the world.