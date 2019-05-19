A rocket was fired into Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said on Sunday.

A blast was heard in central Baghdad on Sunday night, Reuters witnesses said and two Baghdad-based diplomatic sources also said they heard the blast.

"A Katyusha rocket fell in the middle of the Green Zone without causing any losses, details to come later," the military said in a brief statement.

TRT World spoke to Baghdad-based journalist Ammar Karim for the latest.