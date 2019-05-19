Each country in the European Union has its own rules for voting in the May 23-26 elections to the bloc's parliament. Here is an overview.

Who votes when?

Twenty-one of the EU's 28 members goes to the polls on May 26, a Sunday, including France, Germany and Poland.

Britain and The Netherlands vote on Thursday, May 23; Ireland on the 24th; Latvia, Malta and Slovakia on the 25th.

In the Czech Republic, voters have two days to get to polling stations, the 24th and 25th.

Three methods, 28 variations

The allocation of seats to the European Parliament is based on proportional representation.

However, within the member states, there are three different procedures for electing Euro-MPs.

- The preferential vote system is used in 19 countries, including Italy, Poland, The Netherlands and the Scandinavian nations.

Here the voter can, depending on the country, change the order of the names on a party list to boost their preferred candidate; remove candidates from a list; or even pick and mix candidates from various lists.

- The closed ballot allows voting only for a single party list in which the candidates and the order in which they are ranked are fixed. The lists are defined by parties with preferred candidates at the top. This method means voters cannot select individuals.

It is used in seven countries including Germany, France, Spain and Britain outside of its Northern Ireland constituency.

- In the single transferrable vote -- used in Malta, Ireland and Northern Ireland -- voters do not work off party lists but choose only individuals, ranking candidates by order of preference.

Compulsory voting

Voting is compulsory in five member states: Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece and Luxembourg.

Belgium and Luxembourg can even issue fines in case of a no-vote.

Regional constituencies