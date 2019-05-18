Turkey and Turkish Cypriots cannot be excluded from the energy equation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish vice president said on Friday.

"Everyone should accept that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) cannot be excluded from energy equation in the region," Fuat Oktay said at an event in TRNC on Friday.

Oktay said the current status quo is unsustainable.

He said the Fatih drillship’s activities in the west of Cyprus island is a proof of Turkey's decisiveness on the issue.

The vice president said Turkey’s new drilling ship Yavuz will carry out similar activities in the Eastern Mediterranean in the following period.

Rights to resources

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying Turkish Cypriots also have rights to the resources in the area.