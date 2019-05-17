WORLD
Regime air defences 'intercept' Israeli projectiles over Syria
"Our air defence systems intercepted luminous objects coming from the occupied territories (Israel) and downed several of them," SANA news agency says quoting a regime military source.
Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria, most of them against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets. / Reuters Archive
May 17, 2019

Syrian regime air defence batteries on Friday intercepted projectiles coming from Israel and downed a number of them, the regime news agency SANA reported.

"Our air defence systems intercepted luminous objects coming from the occupied territories (Israel) and downed several of them," SANA said quoting a regime military source.

A later report described the projectiles as "hostile targets" which were fired "towards the province of Quneitra" near the Golan Heights, parts of which are annexed and occupied by Israel.

Earlier SANA reported a "loud explosion" around the capital Damascus.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said "three explosions" shook southwest Damascus on Friday.

"They were Israeli strikes that targeted the Kiswah region where weapons warehouses belonging to Iran and Hezbollah are located," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP news agency.

Series of Israeli strikes

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria, most of them against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

The latest report comes amid soaring tensions in the region between Israel's arch-foe Iran and the United States.

The stand-off had been simmering since the United States last year withdrew from the 2015 nuclear treaty which Iran reached with major world powers.

In recent days the US accused Iran of alleged threats and last week deployed an aircraft carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf.

In April, Syrian regime said an Israeli air strike targeted a town in central Hama province north of Damascus, wounding three combatants and destroying buildings.

The regime media at the time said its air defences intercepted "some of the Israeli missiles".

In March, Syrian regime accused Israel of having attacked targets just north of second city Aleppo, adding that it air defences had shot down several missiles, after a string of Israeli raids in January.

On January 12, 2019, Syrian regime air defences shot down Israeli missiles targeting a transport ministry warehouse at the Damascus international airport, SANA reported at the time.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that strike and said Israel was "more determined than ever to act against Iran in Syria."

Israel-Iran tension 

Just over a week later Israel announced its Iron Dome aerial defence system had intercepted a rocket fired from Syria by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force.

In response, Israeli fighter jets carried out further strikes inside Syria, targeting Iranian facilities and Syrian regime aerial defence batteries.

The Observatory said that at least 21 people, mostly Iranians, were killed in the January raids.

Israel insists that it has the right to continue to target positions in Syria held by Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

Netanyahu has vowed not to let Iran –– which backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad –– entrench itself militarily in the war-torn country.

SOURCE:AFP
