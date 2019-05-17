Four PKK-affiliated convicts involved in the 2016 Istanbul terror attacks, which killed 46 and injured hundreds, received 47 aggravated life sentences, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

Another 10 convicts were also sentenced to life after being found guilty of several charges including attempting and aiding multiple murders, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish prosecutors sought multiple life sentences last January for the suspects, along with multiple other counts totalling to 8,358 years.

On December 10, 2016, an explosive-laden vehicle and a suicide bomber killed 46 people, including 39 police officers, and injured 243 others following a football match in Besiktas, Istanbul.