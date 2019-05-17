WORLD
3 MIN READ
PKK causes chaos in northern Iraq’s Sinjar - KRG's spokesman
Kurdish Regional Government Cabinet Spokesman Sefin Dizayi reiterated the call for the PKK to leave Sinjar district in Mosul province.
PKK causes chaos in northern Iraq’s Sinjar - KRG's spokesman
Kurdish Regional Government Cabinet Spokesperson Sefin Dizayi speaks to Anadolu Agency's correspondent in Erbil. May 17, 2019. / AA
By Ayşe Nur Dok
May 17, 2019

The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG)'s Cabinet Spokesman Sefin Dizayi has called on the PKK to leave the Sinjar district in northern Iraq's Mosul province, saying the terror group's presence in Sinjar district is causing chaos in the region.

In 2014, the PKK established a foothold in Sinjar on the pretext of protecting the local Yazidis from the atrocities of the Daesh terror group.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation. 

"The KRG and the Iraqi central government has been calling for these forces to leave the region since the beginning," Dizayi told Anadolu Agency in an interview.

"The presence of some PKK-affiliated forces causes chaos in the region," he said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

Coalition government expected

RECOMMENDED

Dizayi added that the people of the region should determine their own legitimate administration.

A parliamentary election will be held for the KRG presidency post, which has been vacant since November 2017.

Dizayi said that the coalition government could be established in mid-June after unfruitful efforts for the last eight months to establish a new cabinet.

Seeking investment from Turkish companies

"Turkish companies have carried out important works especially in the infrastructure of the KRG," Dizayi said.

He also called on Turkish companies to invest more in fields such as manufacturing, tourism and agriculture in the KRG and the rest of Iraq.

"We need not only the new houses to be built but also a strong economic infrastructure."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation