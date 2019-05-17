The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG)'s Cabinet Spokesman Sefin Dizayi has called on the PKK to leave the Sinjar district in northern Iraq's Mosul province, saying the terror group's presence in Sinjar district is causing chaos in the region.

In 2014, the PKK established a foothold in Sinjar on the pretext of protecting the local Yazidis from the atrocities of the Daesh terror group.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

"The KRG and the Iraqi central government has been calling for these forces to leave the region since the beginning," Dizayi told Anadolu Agency in an interview.

"The presence of some PKK-affiliated forces causes chaos in the region," he said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

