Talks between Britain's government and the opposition aimed at striking a compromise Brexit deal broke down without agreement on Friday, plunging the country back into a morass of uncertainty over its departure from the European Union.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the talks with Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government had "gone as far as they can."

In a letter to May released by Labour, Corbyn said "we have been unable to bridge important policy gaps between us."

And with May set to announce within weeks that she plans to step down, Corbyn said the "increasing weakness and instability" of the government made striking a lasting agreement impossible.

Speaking Friday, Corbyn said, "Divisions within the Conservative Party mean it's a government that is negotiating with no authority and no ability, that I can see, to actually deliver anything."

May's spokesman, James Slack, confirmed that no further talks were planned with Labour.

"We have made real progress on some issues such as workers' rights and environmental protections, but it is clear that we are not going to be able to reach a complete agreement," he said.

The collapse of talks between Britain's two main parties is a very negative development, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

"It's a very serious development and a very negative development, unfortunately," Varadkar told national broadcaster RTE.

Between a rock and a hard place

The two sides have held weeks of negotiations to try to agree on terms for Brexit that can win support in Parliament. The talks began after lawmakers rejected May's divorce deal with the EU three times.

But the Conservatives and left-of-centre Labour differ on how close an economic relationship to seek with the bloc after the UK leaves. Labour wants to stick close to EU rules in order to guarantee seamless trade, while the government wants a looser relationship that would leave Britain freer to strike new trade deals around the world.

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29, but the bloc has extended the Brexit deadline until October 31 amid the political impasse in the UK.

That deadlock has deepened this week with the breakdown of the cross-party talks and intensifying pressure on May from within the Conservative Party to quit.