Sri Lankan government forces may never return swathes of land taken from ethnic Tamils during a decades-long civil war, land and human rights experts said on Friday, further impoverishing tens of thousands uprooted in the bloody conflict.

Thousands of people were killed in the war, which ended in May 2009 after nearly three decades, and many of those who fled or were forced from their homes in the north and east had their properties seized, according to human rights groups.

Government authorities said about 80 percent of confiscated land had been handed back.

The remainder, mostly held by the military, may never be returned, said Dhammika Herath, a post-conflict expert at the University of Peradeniya in Sri Lanka.

"It is unrealistic to expect that these lands would ever be released because the government would continue to maintain permanent military bases," he said.

"A more pragmatic approach would be the payment of replacement costs to the owners at current market prices. People are dependent on agriculture, and the lack of access to land has translated into lack of employment and poverty."

Land access, use and ownership are central concerns for post-conflict peace-building, especially in agriculture-dependent areas, according to the United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR).

With people returning after long absences – as in Sri Lanka – there can be difficulties with proving ownership, military control, occupation by others, and re-zoning, said Menique Amarasinghe, head of UNHCR's Sri Lanka office.

"Access to land remains a problem for many," she said.

"If the military cannot release all of the land, then there is a need to clearly identify which lands will not be released, and provide just compensation."