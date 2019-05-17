At least eight Afghan police were killed in an air strike during a clash with the Taliban, an official said on Friday, in the latest incident of potential friendly fire in the conflict.

Police were fighting the Taliban in Helmand province late Thursday when the Afghan forces called for air support.

"I can confirm an air strike on the Afghan police, and unfortunately, eight police were killed and 12 others were wounded," Omar Zwak, Helmand provincial government spokesman said.

The death toll was confirmed by interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi on Facebook. He said 11 more police had been wounded in the strike.

Rahimi said a joint delegation has been appointed to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, another official – head of the Helmand provincial council Ataullah Afghan – gave a different toll, saying 18 Afghan police were killed and 14 others were wounded.