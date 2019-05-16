Germany’s Islamic council has published an eye-opening and extensive study into the challenges facing Muslim communities in the country within educational institutions and workplaces.

The 27-page report, released by Islamrat, paints a gloomy picture about the future of fundamental rights of Muslims living in the country and makes recommendations to political circles for short-term and long-term plans to tackle the issue.

The study looks at social exclusion, the increasingly bipolar debate surrounding Muslims and Islam and the day-to-day issues Muslims face within the country.

Given the largely negative way in which the community is portrayed within the media, the study highlights both the threat xenophobia has on Muslims and pinpoints ways to quell the anti-Muslim sentiment.

More than 7,700 racist crimes were recorded in Germany last year, representing an overall increase of 20 percent.

Muslims remain “the other” within media outlets and political spheres

In a first, the report discusses why the term “Islamophobia” does not adequately address all forms of discrimination against Muslims and tenets that may not, in fact, be Islamic.

“Muslims are declared ‘others’ or ‘strangers’ and are always represented negatively. For the majority, the focus is not so much on the lives of Muslims, but on attributions,” says the report.

There were 813 attacks against Muslims and mosques last year in Germany, according to figures released by the German federal parliament. The German government points out that the final figures are likely to be even higher due to a lapse in notifications.

The report comes to a similar conclusion. "Attacks on Muslims and their institutions are on the increase. Unfortunately, anti-Muslim racism has become widespread.”