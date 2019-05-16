Seven years after the former Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi was toppled, hopes of democracy, stability and growth in Libya have not come to fruition. The country is descending into chaos.

The power vacuum after the overthrow of Gaddafi enabled militias groups to gain a foothold in Libya. One of these groups, known as Ansar al Sharia, carried out the 2012 attack on the US consulate in Benghazi that killed four Americans, including the Ambassador to Libya.

America’s main priority in Libya has been security, and in 2017 Trump said that he did not foresee a role for the United States in Libya beyond counter-terrorism.

However, US President Donald Trump has shifted US foreign policy towards Libya from supporting the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord to supporting Marshall Khalifa Haftar. The United States so far, along with Italy, Turkey and Britain, has had a very straightforward position: there is no military solution possible in Libya, only a UN-backed process.

The Libya Political Agreement, or the Skhirat agreement (LPA), was signed in December 2015. A wide range of Libyan representatives, including members of the Libya House of Representatives and General National Congress, as well as prominent public figures from Libyan political parties and civil society, attended the signing. The resulting political agreement led to the establishment of a single Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al Sarraj.

The United Nations has thrown its support behind the agreement and reiterated its call for parties to work in a spirit of compromise, and engage in an inclusive political process. The UN underscored the importance of the organisations in facilitating a Libyan-led political solution to the country’s critical challenges. The plan could culminate in the Libyans voting on a constitution via a referendum and eventually electing a president as well as parliament.

Throwing a wrench into the process, President Trump made a surprise phone call to warlord Haftar to support his military offensive on Libya’s capital city of Tripoli.

Why the shift? Trump is obviously not a big fan of international institutions nor international law, as evidenced through his support for autocratic regimes, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt.