German start-up firm Lilium announced on Thursday the maiden flight of its all-electric pilotless jet-powered 'air taxi,' which it hopes to operate in various cities around the world by 2025.

The five-seater prototype could face skies crowded with competition, as other startups and giants like Airbus, Boeing or Uber are also tinkering away on their own projects – with an eye on transforming urban transport.

But with challengers' rotor-powered fliers offering only a limited range, Lilium believes its jet-style aircraft can set itself apart from the pack.

While it can take off vertically like a helicopter, it also sports wings for horizontal flight, allowing a top speed of 300 km (186 miles) per hour and a range of 300 km.

Both Airbus and Boeing's models have a range of up to 80.4 km (50 miles).

Controlled from the ground, the Bavaria-based firm's test vehicle first flew in Munich at the start of May – although Lilium did not say exactly how long it was airborne.

"While a maiden flight is always a moment of truth for a business, the jet performed exactly as expected and responded well," said Leandro Bigarella, Lilium's head of flight test in a statement.