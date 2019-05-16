Iran is showing "maximum restraint" despite the US withdrawal from an international nuclear deal, the country's foreign minister said on Thursday.

"The escalation by the United States is unacceptable," Mohammad Javad Zarif said in Tokyo where he is holding talks with Japanese officials.

"We exercise maximum restraint... in spite of the fact that the United States withdrew from JCPOA last May," he added, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action which has steadily unravelled amid rising tensions in the Mideast.

Recent days have seen allegations of sabotage attacks targeting oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, a drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline claimed by Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi rebels, a retaliatory attack by the kingdom and its allies on Yemen and the dispatch of US warships and bombers to the region.

These followed Iran's recent decision to stop complying partially with JCPOA.

Negotiating peace

Doha has gotten involved in efforts to "defuse escalating tensions" across the Persian Gulf, Qatar-funded news broadcaster Al Jazeera said.

Al Jazeera cited an anonymous official on Wednesday night as saying that Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had travelled to Tehran in recent days to speak with Zarif.

Al Jazeera said the US was aware of the trip in advance, but did not elaborate further.

FlightRadar24.com, a flight-tracking website, showed a Qatari government airplane landed in Tehran on Saturday.

Qatar hosts the forward headquarters of the US military's Central Command at its vast Al Udeid Air Base. Several of the B-52 bombers ordered by the White House to the region amid the latest escalation between Washington and Tehran are stationed there.

Qatar has grown closer to Iran diplomatically amid it begin boycotted by four Arab nations over a political dispute.

The root of all problems

At the root of all this appears to be President Donald Trump's decision a year ago to pull the US from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, embarking on a maximalist sanctions campaign against Tehran.