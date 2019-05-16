WORLD
3 MIN READ
Austrian MPs approve headscarf ban in primary schools
The government says the patka head covering worn by Sikh boys or the Jewish kippa would not be affected. It admits the law is likely to be challenged at the constitutional court level.
Austrian MPs approve headscarf ban in primary schools
Austrian citizens attend a protest against the women headscarves ban, proposed by the coalition government, in Vienna, Austria on February 4, 2017. / AA
By Nurdan Erdogan
May 16, 2019

Austrian MPs on Wednesday approved a law aimed at banning the headscarf in primary schools, a measure proposed by the ruling right-wing government.

So as to avoid charges that the law discriminates against Muslims, the text refers to any "ideologically or religiously influenced clothing which is associated with the covering of the head".

However, representatives of both parts of the governing coalition, the centre-right People's Party (OeVP) and the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), have made it clear that the law is targeted at the headscarf worn by Muslim women.

FPOe education spokesman Wendelin Moelzer said the law was "a signal against political Islam" while OeVP MP Rudolf Taschner said the measure was necessary to free girls from "subjugation".

The government says the patka head covering worn by Sikh boys or the Jewish kippa would not be affected.

An independent member of Austria’s parliament wore a headscarf during her general assembly speech to protest the banning of the religious head covering in primary schools.

This is the first step to ban headscarves in everyday life, said Martha Bissman.

RECOMMENDED

In the last decade, racism and Islamophobia have increased because of the FPOe, Bissman said.

She said those who introduced the ban want to eliminate “high values such as tolerance and freedom of religion”.

Austria's official Muslim community organisation IGGOe has previously condemned the proposals as "shameless" and a "diversionary tactic".

The IGGOe says that in any case only a "minuscule number" of girls would be affected.

Opposition MPs almost all voted against the measure, with some accusing the government of focusing on garnering positive headlines rather than child welfare.

The government admits that the law is likely to be challenged at Austria's constitutional court, either on grounds of religious discrimination or because similar legislation affecting schools is normally passed with a two-thirds majority of MPs.

The OeVP and FPOe formed a coalition in late 2017 after elections in which both parties took a tough anti-immigration stance and warned of the dangers of so-called "parallel societies".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years