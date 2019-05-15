TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey and Iraq mull military cooperation, trust agreement
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara and Baghdad discussed a possible deal to increase military and security cooperation, after meeting with visiting Iraqi PM Adil Abdul Mahdi in Ankara.
Turkey and Iraq mull military cooperation, trust agreement
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi at the presidential complex in Ankara, Turkey, May 15, 2019. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
May 15, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey and Iraq are in discussions to sign a mutually beneficial military cooperation and trust agreement after day-long meetings in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan received Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi in an official ceremony at the presidential palace.

The two leaders exchanged views on several regional and international issues.

In a joint news conference after dinner, Erdogan said the defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of the two countries will meet soon to discuss further details of the planned agreements.

"Iraq's political stability and territorial integrity, its protection ... and security is the foundation of our Iraq policy," Erdogan said, adding, "we decided it would be beneficial for both sides to sign military cooperation and trust agreement."

RECOMMENDED

Syria's territorial integrity

Erdogan said that Turkey and Iraq are on the same page regarding Syria's territorial integrity.

On the energy front, Iraqi and Turkish leaders highlighted the importance of reopening the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline which has been vandalised by the Daesh terror group.

"We will never accept any security threat against Turkey stemming from the territory of Iraq," the Iraqi PM said.

Iraqi PM Mahdi said Iraq is stable and secure after defeating Daesh which is now trying to reorganise itself but "we are pursuing them." 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years