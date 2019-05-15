Sudan's army ruler General Abdel Fattah al Burhan said that talks with protesters over installing a civil rule have been suspended for 72 hours, in a statement broadcast live on state television on Thursday.

"We decided to suspend the negotiations over civil rule for 72 hours to help prepare an atmosphere for completing the deal," Burhan said, demanding that protesters dismantle roadblocks in Khartoum, open bridges connecting the capital and other regions and "stop provoking security forces".

"The military council has suspended the talks. They asked us to dismantle barricades in parts of the capital," said Rashid al Sayid, a spokesman for the Alliance for Freedom and Change.

He was referring to barricades put up by demonstrators on some key roads that have angered the generals.

"The military council has told us that the protesters must dismantle the barricades and go back to the sit-in" out side the army complex where thousands have camped for weeks, Sayid said.

At least eight people wounded

Also on Wednesday, at least eight people were wounded by gunshots near a Khartoum sit-in, a spokesman for Sudan's protest movement and a witness said.