Israeli troops wounded nearly 50 Palestinians at the Gaza fence on Wednesday during protests to mark the 71st anniversary of the "Nakba," or catastrophe, when many Palestinians lost their homes in the fighting around Israel's creation, Gaza officials said.

Groups approached the border fence, planting Palestinian flags and throwing stones towards Israeli soldiers who fired tear gas and rubber bullets and also live ammunition, according to witnesses.

The Gaza health ministry said at least 47 people were wounded, though it was not clear how many of those were hit by live ammunition or were hurt by rubber bullets or by inhaling tear gas.

The Israeli military said about 10,000 rioters and demonstrators gathered in several places along the Gaza fence.

Wednesday's rallies were called to mark Nakba Day, what Palestinians term the catastrophe that befell them at Israel's creation in 1948, when hundreds of thousands fled or were expelled from lands in what is now Israel.

TRT World's Abu Bakr al Shamahi reports.

'We'll get our rights back'

"Our people rise today to announce their rejection to this crime and to assert their right in Palestine, all of Palestine," Islamic Jihad leader Khader Habib said at one demonstration, referring to Israel and the territories it captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

"Palestine is ours, the sea is ours, the sky is ours and the land is ours, and those strangers must be removed," he said.