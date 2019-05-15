Turkey on Wednesday reiterated that there will be no delay in the delivery of Russian S-400 air defense systems, an issue which has mounted tensions with the US.

“A delay or suspension [in the delivery of S-400] is out of question. Neither is it on the agenda,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters after receiving Angel Tilvar, chairman of Romania’s parliamentary committee on European affairs, in the capital Ankara.

“The procurement was a ‘done deal’,” Cavusoglu stressed.

Turkey already proposed to form a joint working group to assess whether the S-400 will pose a threat to NATO or not, he said.