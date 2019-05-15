TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey reiterates ‘no delay in Russian S-400 delivery’
Turkey already proposed to form a joint working group to assess whether the S-400 will pose a threat to NATO or not, said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Turkey reiterates ‘no delay in Russian S-400 delivery’
A view of a new S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia March 11, 2019 / Reuters
By Neslihan Birtek
May 15, 2019

Turkey on Wednesday reiterated that there will be no delay in the delivery of Russian S-400 air defense systems, an issue which has mounted tensions with the US.

“A delay or suspension [in the delivery of S-400] is out of question. Neither is it on the agenda,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters after receiving Angel Tilvar, chairman of Romania’s parliamentary committee on European affairs, in the capital Ankara.

“The procurement was a ‘done deal’,” Cavusoglu stressed.

Turkey already proposed to form a joint working group to assess whether the S-400 will pose a threat to NATO or not, he said.

RECOMMENDED

Cavusoglu said that Turkey and the US exchanged views on the working group, hoping that the US will accept the suggestion and resolve the issue.

Tensions between the US and Turkey have reached a fever pitch in recent months with Turkey set to begin receiving the advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia.

US officials have suggested Turkey buy the US Patriot missile system rather than the S-400, arguing it is incompatible with NATO systems and is a threat to the F-35 fifth-generation stealth aircraft.

Turkey said it was the US refusal to sell it Patriots that led it to seek other sellers, adding that Russia offered a better deal, including technology transfers.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials