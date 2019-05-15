Opinion
Israel is actively tugging at the thread of a US-Iran war
In line with its seamless regional meddling since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Israel is now trying to provoke an all-out conflict in the region, of which it would be the sole beneficiary.
Iranian-American tensions have simmered since the 1979 Khomeini revolution. / AFP
Mohammed Tawfik AllawiMohammed Tawfik Allawi
May 15, 2019

Since the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, Israel has slowly executed its plan of dividing the countries of the Middle East into a war among themselves.

That is most apparent in the separation of Kurdish-dominated regions from the rest of Iraq and Israel’s presence on the ground in the war-torn country, in addition, of course, to demands for quasi-autonomous provinces across the rest of the country. The same goes for Syria, of which the fragmentation has now become an inevitability.

What remains a thorn in Israel's side, however, is Iran (and especially its nuclear program) and its increasing regional influence, a fact which has made Israel claim it is ready to launch an attack on Tehran and its nuclear facilities.

As luck would have it, now is a golden opportunity for Israel to put a stop to the perceived Iranian threat with the blessing of the Trump administration.

Never since its establishment has Israel secured so much unilateral support from a US president. Indeed, the blatant gestures are out in broad daylight for all to see, not least of which include the US embassy move to Jerusalem and the declaration of the Syrian Golan Heights an Israeli territory, defying every last tenet of international law worth its weight.

Indeed, with so many consolidated gains and unilateral US blessings, what with the current president being Donald Trump, the national security advisor being John Bolton and the Middle East advisor to Trump being his very own son-in-law, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's long-time family friend, Jared Kushner, such a golden opportunity may never present itself to the Jewish state again.

It goes without saying, then, that Israel can't possibly pass up the chance to get Iran sucked into a regional war as long as Trump remains in the White House - and it certainly won't let Tehran get out of the latest escalation, at least not without a price.

In this context, Israeli newspaper Maarev recently reported that the Israeli Mossad had warned the Trump administration of a possible attack against its troops in Iraq. The BBC provided commentary on the news, pondering who could have informed Mossad agents of this.

Such a scenario beckons two possibilities, the first being that Mossad agents may have intercepted the information through their own means and the second being that such an astute and well-resourced intelligence agency can strike US troops at the hands of agents posing as Iran loyalists, thus framing them for the attack.

Israel strives to provoke the US into staging a military intervention against Iran to destroy its entire infrastructural network, from its nuclear facilities, electrical panels and oilfields to its military and civilian organisations, in addition to its bridges and dams, thus weakening it considerably as a regional power.

What further strengthens Israel is the real possibility that Iran strikes some of its Gulf neighbours, a fact that would cause regional strife and tensions for years to come.

Iran may succeed in quelling the current tension and thus avoiding a military confrontation with US forces, but that all depends on its effectiveness in dealing with the Mossad intelligence operation aimed at pitting the US and Iran into a confrontation.

One thing remains clear amid the variables, and that is that war would have huge repercussions on the region - and the sole winner in such a scenario would be none other than Israel.

