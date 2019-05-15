Iran has officially stopped some commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers following an order from its national security council, an informed official in the country's atomic energy body told the ISNAnews agency on Wednesday.

Last week, Iran notified China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom of its decision to halt some commitments under the nuclear deal, a year after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord and re-imposed sanctions.

Under the nuclear deal, Tehran was allowed to produce low-enriched uranium with a 300-kg limit, and produce heavy water with a stock capped around 130 tonnes.

Tehran could ship the excess amounts out of the country for storage or sale.

The official said Iran has no limit from now for the production of enriched uranium and heavy water.

Iran’s initial moves do not appear to violate the nuclear deal yet.