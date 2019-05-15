WORLD
2 MIN READ
Climate change top issue in Australian election
Climate change is Australia election's top issue. The main opposition Labour party wants to invest in renewable energy and by 2030, wants a 45 percent cut in carbon emissions as the current government says it is doing a good job at it.
Climate change top issue in Australian election
A photograph taken in Melbourne on May 7, 2019, shows placards outside a polling station for Labor Party candidate Jennifer Yang and Liberal Party candidate Gladys Liu who are standing in the May 18 election for the outer Melbourne electorate of Chisholm where one in five households speak either Mandarin or Cantonese. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
May 15, 2019

Australia's main political parties have vowed to make it more difficult to remove leaders after changing five prime ministers in six years.

The extraordinary period of political instability began around a decade ago, but that could change after Saturday's elections. 

In this election, climate change is expected to be a central issue, particularly amongst younger people. 

The current conservative government, led by Scott Morrison, contends Australia is doing a pretty good job as is but the UN found "there has been no improvement in Australia's climate policy since 2017 and emission levels for 2030 are projected to be well above targets." 

RECOMMENDED

The main opposition Labour party wants to invest in renewable energy and by 2030, wants a 45 percent cut in carbon emissions.

It plans to penalise the industry's heaviest polluters and get more Australian's driving electric cars.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials