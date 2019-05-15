Terrorists who attempted to attack Turkey’s parliament will pay the price, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said early on Wednesday.

Altun said on Twitter that two DHKP-C terrorists “directly targeted the Turkish people's will” when they attempted to enter parliament and take a staff member hostage.

The man and woman arrived at the parliament building in Ankara on Tuesday and said they were paying a visit to Mahmut Tanal, Istanbul Deputy of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), who had reportedly invited them.

They were taken to a waiting room and during security checks attempted to take a staff member hostage with a razor blade taped to a pencil but were quickly subdued by security guards.

Police also discovered a black box designed to look like a bomb set-up while searching them.

Altun said all of the networks behind this attempt will be uncovered and the two terrorists will pay the price.