US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the United States does not want war with Iran but vowed to keep pressuring Tehran.

"We fundamentally do not seek a war with Iran," Pompeo told a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

But he added, "We have also made clear to the Iranians that if American interests are attacked, we will most certainly respond in an appropriate fashion."

Pompeo said that he spoke both to Lavrov and, on Monday in Brussels, to European allies about the threat the United States sees from Iran.

His remarks come after the United States deployed an aircraft carrier strike group and nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East, although President Donald Trump denied a report that he is considering sending 120,000 troops.

"We are looking for Iran to behave like a normal country," Pompeo said, pointing in part to Tehran's backing of Houthi rebels in Yemen who are under attack from US ally Saudi Arabia.

Houthi rebels "are launching missiles into areas where there are Russians and Americans travelling. These missiles could easily kill a Russian or an American," Pompeo said.

TRT World spoke to Moscow-based journalist Dan Ashby for his take on the latest US-Russia talks.

There will be no war with US – Khamenei

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said there would no war with the United States despite mounting tensions between the two arch enemies over Iranian nuclear capabilities and its missile programme.

In comments to senior officials carried by state TV, Khamenei also reiterated that Iran would not negotiate with the United States on a nuclear deal.

"There won't be any war. The Iranian nation has chosen the path of resistance," he said.

TRT World 's Lionel Donovan has more.

Putin says wants to 'fully restore' Russia-US ties

Pompeo's visit followed the publication of the long-awaited report by Mueller into the nature of Russia's role in that election that spoke of "sweeping and systematic" interference by Moscow but did not establish that members of Trump's campaign conspired with Russia during the 2016 election.

Now that the Mueller report was out of the way, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped ties would start improving.

"I've formed the impression that your president wants to repair Russia-US ties and contacts and wants to solve issues which are of common interest for us," Putin told Pompeo.