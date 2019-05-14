TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Syrians have had a positive impact on the Turkish economy
Refugees have brought in capital, increased productivity, and contributed towards higher employment rates, according to a report by the Turkish Institute of Statistics.
Syrians have had a positive impact on the Turkish economy
Syrians have had a positive impact on the Turkish economy / AA
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
May 14, 2019

 The Turkish economy is benefiting from the presence of Syrian refugees, according to a report by the Turkish Institute of Statistics (TUIK).

Researchers at the institute said that migrants often accepted work in sectors locals were reluctant to work in, meaning they filled gaps in the workforce, and contributed towards internal consumption, boosting the Turkish internal market. 

 Because of refugee settlement, southern cities like Gaziantep, Kilis, and Adiyaman experienced a rise in employment in 2013.

The report says that migration had no negative impact on unemployment and average wages in Turkey, in keeping with trends elsewhere in the world.

Capital inflow and rising productivity

Migrant flows into Turkey have come coupled with money.

According to the report, Syrian deposits in Turkish banks amounted to 311 million Turkish liras in 2012 and had reached 1.5 billion liras by 2015. The money was just one thing the refugees brought.

RECOMMENDED

Syrian entrepreneurs have also contributed to job creation and economic growth with around 10,000 companies established by the newcomers, resulting in around 100,000 new jobs.

Refugees have also contributed towards rising productivity, according to the report.

That positive effect on productivity resulted in rising wages across the board and there is no evidence to suggest that Syrians have caused any decrease in employment among Turkish citizens.

Turkey hosts over 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world.

With the exception of 136,000 refugees, who live in camps, nearly all live in ordinary urban and rural areas, mainly in southern cities along Turkey’s border with Syria, or in metropolitan centres along Turkey’s western coast.

“Migrants are not a problem, they are a great opportunity for Turkey”, said Professor Murat Tasdemir of Medeniyet University in Istanbul, a co-author of the Ilke (Science, Culture and Education Association)annual report on Turkey’s economy. 

Refugees and migrants are not a burden and problem for Turkey, but a significant human resource in the construction of Turkey’s economy,” the report states.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland