The Turkish economy is benefiting from the presence of Syrian refugees, according to a report by the Turkish Institute of Statistics (TUIK).

Researchers at the institute said that migrants often accepted work in sectors locals were reluctant to work in, meaning they filled gaps in the workforce, and contributed towards internal consumption, boosting the Turkish internal market.

Because of refugee settlement, southern cities like Gaziantep, Kilis, and Adiyaman experienced a rise in employment in 2013.

The report says that migration had no negative impact on unemployment and average wages in Turkey, in keeping with trends elsewhere in the world.

Capital inflow and rising productivity

Migrant flows into Turkey have come coupled with money.

According to the report, Syrian deposits in Turkish banks amounted to 311 million Turkish liras in 2012 and had reached 1.5 billion liras by 2015. The money was just one thing the refugees brought.