“Two months ago the UN and EU did some inspections in the region [Xinjiang], and my city was chosen for these inspections, and I heard they released a lot of people because they [China] want to hide what they’re doing to Uyghurs, and my mother could be one of the released, but I can’t confirm if the news is true because I don’t want to risk trying to contact her because they [Chinese authorities] will detain and torture her again or worse,” Arapat Erkin, an Uyghur refugee in the United States tells me.

Erkin hasn’t heard from either of his parents since China’s brutal crackdown in Xinjiang was launched in 2016, learning only of their incarceration in what has become a network of Muslim 'concentration camps' in the northwestern province of Xinjiang.

“I was just studying in America when the crackdown started. My contact with them became less and less, and by the time I lost contact with my parents I just presumed they were too afraid to contact me knowing that contacting someone outside of the region poses a big problem for Uyghur," says Erkin continuing that, "last year in August I learned through relatives who escaped to Kazakhstan that my mother had already been taken to a concentration camp at the end of 2017.”

Erkin arrived in the United States in October 2015 on a student visa, later successfully applying for refugee status due to what many have described as “cultural genocide” in Xinjiang, with the US Pentagon last month estimating that the number of Uyghur concentration camp detainees has increased from 1 million to 3 million in the past year.

Like the most horrific genocides of recent times, China is also targeting academics, journalists, and the elite among the 12 million Uyghur population, including Erkin’s father Erkin Tursun, a renowned and award-winning journalist and TV producer for a Chinese government-owned media outlet, who was handed an 11-year prison sentence.

“Tursun's arrest came after he produced a program, ‘The World is Beautiful and Filled with Love and Care,’ which documented the financial struggles of three Uyghur students,” according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

China is using its network of concentration camps to detain Muslims who occupy the lower and middle rungs of Uyghur society but handing out prison sentences to those who occupy the upper stratosphere, including the influential and highly educated, or rather the very type who can lead an uprising against the government.

It’s also worth noting here that credible reports, one quoting a Chinese police official, also suggest China is using its vast prison system to disperse Uyghur across the country is an attempt to conceal the numbers of those detained in concentration camps from the international community.

A question asked by many in regards to China’s Muslim concentration camps, however, is why is there so little global outrage?

The answer to this question has many facets.