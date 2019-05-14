Activists are calling on musicians to pull out from the Eurovision song contest, which is being held in the city of Tel Aviv.

The 2019 competition is being held in Israel after Israeli singer Netta Barzilai won the 2018 contest.

Watched by 186 million in 2018, Israeli authorities see the contest as a way of improving the country’s brand image, with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling Barzilai “Israel’s best ambassador”.

The country has been eager to ensure the event goes ahead without issue, even ordering its army to finish its recent attacks in Gaza early so that it does not interfere with the song competition.

Israel is the target of intense criticism from human rights activists over its treatment of Palestinians living in lands it occupies.

Activists say allowing Israel to host the contest gives it an opportunity to “art-wash” its occupation and crimes against Palestinians.

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS) is calling for a boycott of the event and other performances by artists in Israel.

It said:

“Israel is shamelessly using Eurovision as part of its official Brand Israel strategy, which presents “Israel’s prettier face” to whitewash and distract attention from its war crimes against Palestinians.