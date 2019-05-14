Sri Lanka's government moved to block access to social media on Monday after an online posting sparked a bout of anti-Muslim communal violence that has left dozens injured and two people dead. Mobs have attacked mosque after mosque and targeted Muslim-owned businesses and homes.

As the anti-Muslim attacks in Sri Lanka spread throughout Monday, the Sri Lankan government imposed a nationwide curfew.

The attacks are the latest fallout from the Easter Sunday suicide attacks on April 21 in which Daesh-linked suicide bombers targeted three hotels and three churches, leaving 258 dead.

Dilara (whose name has been changed to protect her identity) told TRT World that a mob of around 500 people attacked her husband’s business last week. They pelted stones at the family business and looted items from the display cases while her husband and his three employees were inside.

“They had come and started throwing big blocks of stones, bricks. He was ducking, he was ducking,” Dilara said.

When they succeeded in breaking into the shop, they physically attacked Dilara’s husband and his three employees. Dilara’s husband was dragged outside by the mob armed with iron rods and sticks.

“And when they were about to beat him, thank god army jeep had come [sic]. And two army commandos had got down and chased this mob away,” Dilara said.

“Close by there were two to three truckloads of army [soldiers] and they didn’t do anything to help,” Dilara told TRT World.

It cost the business $113,100 (20 million Sri Lankan rupees) in goods that night.

Local reports suggest mobs were moving from village to village in Kurunegala District, near the capital Colombo, with authorities doing little to disperse crowds. Some reports say they were standing by as mobs rampaged.

In the town of Minuwangoda, a 500-strong mob attacked the Muslim-owned Diamon pasta factory in Sri Lanka, burning it to the ground. Video footage shows some parts of the factory still on fire, with most of it reduced to smouldering rubble.

Police arrested six people they believed to be behind the mob attacks. However, Kurunegala District MP Dayasiri Jayasekar arrived at the scene and pressured police to release the suspects, a move that may ultimately embolden other rioters.

Reutersreported that in at least one region Buddhist monks had incited a crowd of more than 1,000 to search a mosque, which they later stormed and ransacked.

The Sri Lankan government used the recent attacks as an opportunity to also ban the full face veil—temporarily, under the pretext of security—but some academics argued that this move could further stigmatise Muslims, in particular women.

As a result of the current mob attacks, police have been instructed to use the full force of the law. However, many Muslims fear that police may not intervene to protect them or their property given the fragile political atmosphere.