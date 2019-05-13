Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation on late Monday evening to discuss recent developments in Syria's Idlib and bilateral relations.

President Erdogan stressed that the Assad regime has reached an alarming level of violating the ceasefire in Idlib which is under the de-escalation zone, Communications Director of Turkish Presidency Fahrettin Altun shared on his Twitter account.

Parts of Idlib and Hama provinces have been under attack for two weeks.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the regime has now taken control of a number of villages in southern Idlib.

The monitor said on Sunday there were 20 Russian air strikes, including barrel bombs being dropped by helicopters. Almost 300 civilians have died in the offensive and hundreds of thousands have fled.

The UN has warned of a humanitarian disaster if the fighting continues.