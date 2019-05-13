A Sudanese army major and a protester were shot dead Monday at a Khartoum sit-in, hours after protest leaders and the ruling generals reached a breakthrough agreement on transitional authorities to run the country.

The major was killed and three soldiers were wounded along with several protesters and civilians when "unidentified elements" fired shots at the Khartoum sit-in, the ruling military council said, as crowds of protesters remain camped outside the military complex.

A protester too was killed at the sit-in after he was shot in the chest, a doctors' committee linked to the protest movement said.

The umbrella protest movement the Alliance for Freedom and Change said the violence was to "disturb the breakthrough in the negotiations," blaming the bloodshed on the former regime.

Monday's violence erupted hours after the generals and the protest movement said a breakthrough had been reached in their talks over handing of power to a civilian administration.

"At today's meeting we agreed on the structure of the authorities and their powers," Taha Osman, a spokesman for the protest movement, told AFP.

"The authorities are as follows: the sovereign council, the cabinet and the legislative body.

"Tomorrow the talks will continue to discuss the period of transition and the composition of the authorities."

Sudan's army rulers and protest leaders resumed crucial talks on Monday over handing power to a civilian administration after a deadlock in negotiations.

The army generals and protesters are at loggerheads over who will sit on a new ruling body that would replace the existing military council.