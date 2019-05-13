WORLD
4 MIN READ
How a Muslim imam responded after being targeted by pro-Israel politicians
Palestinian American scholar and activist became the target of Islamophobic smears after delivering a prayer in Congress focused on interfaith harmony last week.
How a Muslim imam responded after being targeted by pro-Israel politicians
Imam Omar Suleiman speaks to a couple of hundred supporters at a candle light vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) / AP
By Shafik Mandhai
May 13, 2019

Imam Omar Suleiman, an American Muslim scholar, has responded defiantly amid a campaign targeting him as an anti-Semite.

The Palestinian American became the focus of intense criticism by pro-Israeli politicians and groups after conducting prayer in Congress at the invitation of Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Let us not be deterred by the hatred that has claimed the lives of innocent worshippers across the world, but emboldened by the love that gathered them together to remember you, and gathered us together to remember them," Suleiman said in the prayer, referring to recent attacks on Jewish worshippers in the US city of Pittsburgh, Christian worshippers in Sri Lanka, and Muslims praying at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The sentiment was lost on many Republicans and pro-Israel figures who began attacking the civil rights activist for his past criticism of Israel, and an array of US and Israeli media outlets accused Suleiman of being an anti-Semite

Others accused him of being a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, an accusation he said was meant to make him appear “particularly scary”. 

Republican representative, Lee Zeldin, was a particularly enthusiastic participant in the campaign, labeling Suleiman a 'radical imam'.

Those were in addition to an online campaign by social media trolls, some of whom appeared to call for violence against the Muslim scholar. 

Suleiman, however, has refused to be intimidated. In an editorial for the Dallas Morning News, he dismissed suggestions that he was an anti-Semite, pointing to his long history of interfaith work.

RECOMMENDED

“My parents were displaced Palestinians due to the occupation and ended up meeting in Houston. They were activists, and my late mother wrote poetry about the Palestinian catastrophe. But I was taught early on to not let championing the Palestinian cause descend into anti-Semitism in private or in public,” he said.

“When a politician who knows nothing about me leads the charge in trying to mischaracterize me, of course throwing in the islamophobic trope ‘supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood’ to make me seem particularly scary, it's important to ask why I'm suddenly the target of these smears and not before in other similar appearances,” Suleiman wrote, referring to previous appearances, including sharing a stage with former US President Barack Obama.

“Would a faith leader from any other community withstand the same scrutiny of all of their old tweets and sermons?” He added. 

In the midst of the campaign targeting Suleiman, there was a counter-campaign expressing solidarity with him and highlighting the perceived absurdity of criticising a Palestinian for speaking out against Israel.

“If I had to name the 5 most sincere, earnest, kind people on Earth, my friend & brother Omar Suleiman would be on that list,” wrote activist Shaun King on Twitter, adding:

“That he is having to defend his character against bigoted, Islamophobic attacks is outrageous.

“We love and support you brother.”

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland